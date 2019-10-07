Rain, rain and even more rain.

That's the weather in store for us this week on Long Island.

Forecasters for the National Weather Service are calling for showers Monday, when high temperatures are expected in the mid-to-upper 70s, followed by a 20-30 percent chance of showers Tuesday, a 40-percent chance of rain both Wednesday and Thursday and a 30-percent chance of rain Friday.

ISLIP, NY 69° Overcast

Temperatures later in the week are going to be in the 60s with overnight temperatures dropping into the low 50s, the weather service said.

As of 5:15 a.m., the weather service said the temperature in central Long Island was hovering around the 70 degree mark — with humidity closing in on 80 percent.

A small craft advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Tuesday for all South Shore waters and the weather service warns: "Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions."

South winds, changing to the northeast between 10-25 mph with gusts approaching 30 mph, are expected Monday.

Seas of 4-7 feet also are expected.