Long Island weather: Showers, highs in mid-to-upper 70s today

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Rain, rain and even more rain.

That's the weather in store for us this week on Long Island.

Forecasters for the National Weather Service are calling for showers Monday, when high temperatures are expected in the mid-to-upper 70s, followed by a 20-30 percent chance of showers Tuesday, a 40-percent chance of rain both Wednesday and Thursday  and a 30-percent chance of rain Friday.

Temperatures later in the week are going to be in the 60s with overnight temperatures dropping into the low 50s, the weather service said.

As of 5:15 a.m., the weather service said the temperature in central Long Island was hovering around the 70 degree mark — with humidity closing in on 80 percent.

A small craft advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Tuesday for all South Shore waters and the weather service warns: "Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions."

South winds, changing to the northeast between 10-25 mph with gusts approaching 30 mph, are expected Monday.

Seas of 4-7 feet also are expected.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

