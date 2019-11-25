TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: Sunny skies with a high near 52 expected today

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A high pressure system sitting to our South will bring unseasonably warm daytime temperatures and clear skies Monday and Tuesday, the National Weather Service said Monday. But expect strong winds Wednesday into Thursday as temperatures begin to drop with forecasters calling for a chance of snow Saturday.

Meanwhile, a small craft advisory is in effect for all South Shore waters until at least 10 a.m., the weather service said.

Just before dawn Monday, temperatures hovered in the high 30s, though sunny skies are expected to bring warming weather with a high of 52 degrees expected. Forecasters are calling for temperatures around 60 degrees on Tuesday and in the high 50s Wednesday, though there's a chance of showers.

The predicted high on Thanksgiving Day will only be around 49 degrees, the weather service said, with overnight lows dipping into the upper 20s in some areas. The weather service also is calling for it to be "breezy," which, if winds pick up, could have an affect on Thanksgiving Day parade balloons.

There's a 40 percent chance of snow Saturday and a 50 percent chance of rain or snow Sunday.

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

