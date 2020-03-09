We likely won’t set any records for high temperatures Monday.

But, according to the National Weather Service, we’re probably going to be close.

The weather service is calling for a high of 64 degrees and sunny Monday. The record high for this date is 68 degrees, set at Islip in 2016, according to historic data from the weather service. Those records go back to just 1963, however the record for Central Park, whose records date to 1869, show a record high of 77 degrees — also recorded in 2016.

The forecast for the week shows partly sunny skies on tap for Tuesday, with the possibility of afternoon showers and a high temperature nearing 60 degrees. Sunny skies are in the works for Wednesday with partly sunny skies again the case Thursday and a small chance of showers possible again Friday.

Highs for the week will likely be in the low-to-mid 50s with overnight temperatures in the low-to-mid 40s.

Wind gusts of up to 32 mph are possible Tuesday.

The weather service said a small craft advisory is in effect for all South Shore waters from Montauk Point to Fire Island Inlet from now until 8 a.m. Wednesday. That advisory also is in effect from Fire Island Inlet to Sandy Hook beginning at 5 p.m. Monday and lasting until 8 a.m. Wednesday, forecasters said.