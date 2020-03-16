TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: Bright, sunny and cold

The National Weather Service said we can expect a bright, sunny day on Monday. Light rain is expected to develop overnight into Tuesday, with some wet snow even possible. News 12 Long Island meteorologist Geoff Bansen has the forecast. (Credit: News 12 Long Island)

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A cold front that moved into the area Sunday will hang around Monday, with overnight temperatures that dipped into the low-to-mid-30s struggling to reach 40 degrees.

But, the National Weather Service said, we can expect a bright, sunny day otherwise — a little good news, since light rain is expected to develop overnight into Tuesday, with some wet snow even possible.

Daytime temperatures in the 50s are expected for much of the week that follows, with a high of 65 degrees predicted for Friday.

But forecasters are calling for those showers Tuesday, sunny skies Wednesday, and then rain — or at least showers — again Thursday and Friday before partly sunny skies reemerge on Saturday and Sunday.

The chance of showers Tuesday, Thursday and Friday is between 50 and 60% , the weather service said.

There are no watches or advisories in effect for Long Island.

