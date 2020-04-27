There had better be plenty of May flowers.

Because, as if we haven't had enough April showers already, the National Weather Service is calling for plenty more rain this week — with light rain and showers Monday, followed by a good chance of rain on Wednesday night into Thursday before May arrives with, sorry . . . a 50-50 chance of rain on Friday.

Yeah, we hear you loud and clear.

As of 5:30 a.m. it's 43 degrees outside with the weather service predicting we won't break 50 degrees Monday. That's about 15 degrees below normal for this time of year, the weather service said. Forecasters said there's also a 60% chance for showers on and off all day with winds of between 11-13 mph and gusts of up to 21 mph later in the day.

Sunny skies are on tap for Tuesday, when the temperature is expected to reach into the low 60s. But cloudy skies arrive back on the scene Wednesday, with temperatures only in the mid-50s, before forecasters said that rain arrives back Wednesday night into Thursday.

On the bright side, we should see sun Saturday and Sunday with temperatures in the 60s.

There's a small craft advisory in effect for the eastern Long Island Sound, as well as for Peconic Bay and Gardiners Bay until midnight, the weather service said in a statement at 3:22 a.m. That advisory also is in effect for ocean waters from Fire Island Inlet to Moriches Inlet until 6 a.m. Tuesday and for ocean waters from Sandy Hook, New Jersey, to Fire Island Inlet until 8 p.m. Monday with hazardous conditions, including seas of 5-8 feet, expected.

Sunny skies, warm weather and brighter days can't get here soon enough.