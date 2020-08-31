TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: Temperatures to hover in mid-70s today

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
It's cool outside early Monday, but very humid, and the National Weather Service is predicting increasing clouds and the potential for a lot of rain in our future.

On this last day of August — hard to believe, right? — expect temperatures to hover in the mid-70s. There's a chance of rain Monday night into Tuesday with the weather service calling for a good chance of showers Tuesday, the possibility of thunderstorms Wednesday, rain Thursday and a chance of rain early Friday — all before sunny skies reappear. The current humidity is 75%.

We're in the midst of hurricane season and the National Hurricane Center is tracking several storms building in the Atlantic and Caribbean, including one off the Florida-Georgia-South Carolina coast and one as far off as Africa on Monday.

It's unclear if any will pose any potential threats to Long Island — or if they'll even develop into any type of significant storms.

John Valenti
John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

