Long Island weather: Cold, windy Valentine's Day

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
The forecast calls for sun-filled skies Monday, but don’t expect that will warm things up any.

It was a chill 19 degrees out at 5 a.m., on its way to a predicted high of 26 degrees. Add a northwest wind of 13 to 16 mph — with gusts as high as 26 mph possible — and the wind chill has it feeling like it’s about 6 degrees outside.

Welcome to Valentine’s Day, 2022.

The good news is that the National Weather Service predicts Long Islanders will see 32 degrees Tuesday, with temperatures soaring into the 50s by mid-week.

The bad news is all that is still a day or more away.

The weather service is warning of possible "storm-force winds" late in the week —Thursday into Friday — as a strong frontal system tracks through the area, bringing heavy clouds and rain showers. It’ll be too warm for snow.

Expect sunny skies Monday and Tuesday, with mostly sunny skies Wednesday before that storm system hits Thursday.

Meanwhile, a small craft advisory is in effect until 10 p.m. Monday for the Long Island Sound, Peconic and Gardiners bays, as well as all South Shore bays from Jones Inlet to Shinnecock Bay. For Atlantic Ocean waters, the advisory extends from Sandy Hook, N.J., to Montauk Point and is in effect until 6 a.m. Tuesday, the weather service said.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

