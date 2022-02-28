Expect a cold and sunny day to start off a cold and sunny week.

The National Weather Service said Long Island's high temperature for Monday will be right around freezing, kicking off a week that likely won’t see daytime temperatures break out of the 30s and 40s — and with nighttime temperatures that could dip as low as the teens.

The wind chill will make it feel like it’s between 10-20 degrees Monday, the weather service said.

The good news is there’s very little chance of any precipitation all week. There is only a very slight chance of light showers overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, according to the weather service.

Highs will be around 32-33 degrees Monday, then in the 40s Tuesday through Thursday and the upper 30s Friday, the weather service said with temperatures dipping into the low 20s Monday night and into the upper teens Thursday night.

In addition to frigid wind chills Monday, expect wind chills of between 20-30 degrees Tuesday and strong, gusting winds Wednesday that could also make it feel far colder than the actual temperature, forecasters said.

The weather service said the average high for this time of year is about 45 degrees, so we’re running colder than usual Monday.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Historically, the metro area high for this date is 67 degrees, set in 1967, according to the New York City Almanac, the weather service said. The area low is a mere 5 degrees, set in 1934.

There’s a small craft advisory in effect for all South Shore ocean waters from Sandy Hook, N.J., to Montauk Point — in effect until noon. It remains in effect until 3 p.m. for waters east of Montauk. A gale warning for those waters has been canceled, the weather service said.