Chance of showers with temperatures in the 60s kick offs confused week

Cloudy skies and the chance of showers start off Monday — and it looks like we’re in for a confused week from there.

Sunny skies Tuesday, the chance of rain and snow showers Wednesday, cloudy skies Thursday, showers possible Friday.

Yup, Most definitely March.

The National Weather Service said mostly cloudy skies greet Long Island Monday, with showers likely in the afternoon — most likely, it seems, after 4 p.m. That, despite temperatures in the low 60s in most areas.

Then, Monday night, expect those temperatures to drop back into the mid-30s, maybe right around freezing, before we get to sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-to-upper 40s on Tuesday.

Also, expect winds of 13-16 mph, the weather service said.

Wednesday brings a 30 percent chance of rain and snow in time for the morning rush hour, switching to rain after 10 a.m., then stopping — but only briefly, forecasters said. That’s because it’s expected to rain again Wednesday night into Thursday. . Expect highs in the upper 40s.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The weather service is calling for chance showers again Friday, as well as Saturday, before clearing skies — and temperatures back in the 30s — mark the day Sunday. It also figures to be breezy, forecasters said.

There’s a small craft warning in effect for the Long Island Sound from 10 a.m. Monday to 1 p.m. Tuesday, as well as for all South Shore bays and Atlantic Ocean waters from Sandy Hook, N.J., to Moriches Inlet.

There’s also a gale warning in effect for Atlantic Ocean waters from Moriches to Montauk and for all offshore ocean waters to 20 nautical miles until 7 a.m. Tuesday, the weather service said.