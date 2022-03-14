After a rollercoaster week of subpar weather, Long Islanders can expect sunny skies and temperatures in the 50s Monday.

And expect Monday to be followed by equally nice weather — with temperatures soaring to near 60 degrees both Tuesday and Wednesday —forecasters at the National Weather Service said.

Sure, there’s a good chance of rain Thursday, but more sunshine Friday with temperatures in the low 60s. The weekend will bring a chance of showers on Saturday, but then sunny skies again Sunday.

All in all, it should be a very nice week of weather.

There is a small craft advisory in effect for Atlantic Ocean waters from Sandy Hook, N.J., to Fire Island Inlet but that will expire at 6 a.m. An advisory from Fire Island Inlet to Montauk Point is in effect until 5 p.m.

Predawn it is overcast at 37 degrees with wind chills in the 20s in some areas. But, don’t fret. The weather service said that won’t last long.