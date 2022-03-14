TODAY'S PAPER
Expect sunny skies and temperatures in the 50s Monday, NWS says

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
After a rollercoaster week of subpar weather, Long Islanders can expect sunny skies and temperatures in the 50s Monday.

And expect Monday to be followed by equally nice weather — with temperatures soaring to near 60 degrees both Tuesday and Wednesday —forecasters at the National Weather Service said.

Sure, there’s a good chance of rain Thursday, but more sunshine Friday with temperatures in the low 60s. The weekend will bring a chance of showers on Saturday, but then sunny skies again Sunday.

All in all, it should be a very nice week of weather.

There is a small craft advisory in effect for Atlantic Ocean waters from Sandy Hook, N.J., to Fire Island Inlet but that will expire at 6 a.m. An advisory from Fire Island Inlet to Montauk Point is in effect until 5 p.m.

Predawn it is overcast at 37 degrees with wind chills in the 20s in some areas. But, don’t fret. The weather service said that won’t last long.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

