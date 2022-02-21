It looks like a week of wild weather is in store for Long Island, with high temperatures in the low 60s, low temperatures in the high 20s, sunny skies, rain, fog and even snow in the immediate future, the National Weather Service said.

The weather service said Long Islanders can expect sunny skies Monday, with highs in the low 50s. But though the daytime temperature still figures to hover in the low 50s Tuesday, the forecast will turn to rain and patchy fog — with more rain and fog expected Wednesday, when forecasters said there will be a high of 62 degrees.

All of that goes south Wednesday night, when temperatures dip into the 20s, followed by cloudy skies, a high of just 37 degrees and snow late in evening Thursday.

The weather service said a rain-snow mix is likely Friday.

Fortunately, sunny skies should return Saturday and Sunday.

Unfortunately, highs both days will barely crack the freezing mark — with a high of 33 degrees predicted Saturday and a high of 37 degrees predicted Sunday.

For now, a small craft advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. Monday for all South Shore waters from Moriches Inlet to Montauk Point. That advisory is in effect until 1 p.m. for waters from Fire Island Inlet to Moriches, and until 10 a.m. from Sandy Hook, N.J., to Fire Island.

There’s a gale warning in effect for offshore Atlantic Ocean waters to the continental shelf — from Sandy Hook to Montauk Point.