Long Islanders could see a dusting of snow when they wake up Monday morning and a potentially slippery commute Tuesday, forecasters said.

A chance of light snow was expected on Long Island after midnight on Monday as temperatures dip to the low to mid-20s, according to the National Weather Service in Upton.

"Worst case scenario is a coating or a half-inch in spots," said Peter Wichrowski, a weather service meteorologist.

Expect a dry, cloudy Monday with temperatures reaching the mid-30s.

But there is another chance of more significant snow overnight into Tuesday as the low temperature is expected to drop down to the mid-20s. Tuesday will be a "messy day," Wichrowski said. Snow and sleet is expected through Tuesday afternoon, with 1 to 4 inches of accumulation possible, with the lower totals on the East End and the higher totals in Nassau County.

The wintry mix is expected to transition to rain by midafternoon.

“After 4, we’re expecting all rain as temperatures rise into the 30s,” said Jay Engle, a meteorologist with the weather service.

The precipitation could lead to minor urban and poor drainage flooding, the weather service said in a storm briefing. "Travel may become hazardous due to poor visibility and snow and ice covered roads," the service said.

Partly sunny skies with temperatures in the mid-40s and winds of 15-25 mph are predicted for Wednesday. The forecast is similar for Valentine’s Day, Thursday, with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low 40s.

Friday will see a high around 40 degrees, according to the weather service.