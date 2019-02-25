Damaging winds with gusts of up to 60 mph were lashing Long Island on Monday morning, with a high wind warning in effect through 6 p.m. across the tristate area.

The westerly winds will generally be 20 to 30 mph, the National Weather Service said in its warning. The gusts could cause problems, though.

"Expect scattered power outages," said News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman.

Loading... Good Morning Currently broken clouds today ISLIP, NY 37° Broken Clouds 39°/23° 39°/23° SEE FULL FORECAST

"Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines," the weather service said. "Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles."

Gusts as high as 47 mph, at Kennedy Airport, were already recorded before 7 a.m., the weather service said. Gusts on Long Island were at 37 mph in Montauk and 36 mph in Farmingdale.

At least one road was closed due to downed power lines on Monday morning, Terry Road near Jericho Turnpike in Smithtown, according to Suffolk County police.

“We have had a handful of incidents … of trees down, power lines down or sparking,” a Suffolk police spokesman said.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Nassau County police said there were no wind-related issues on Monday morning.

Sunday saw lesser winds but the effects will pick up the most during the day on Monday, forecasters said. A storm warning is also in effect until 6 p.m. for waters off Long Island.

The weather will be dry with temperatures in the mid-30s Monday and Tuesday, below normal. The wind chills will be in the 20s.

The winds will gradually diminish Monday night but Tuesday will still be breezy, the weather service said.

Throughout early Monday morning, between 1,000 and more than 2,000 of the 1.1 million PSEG Long Island electricity customers were affected by outages, the utility's online map showed.

“We have a robust workforce ready to respond to outages safely and as quickly as possible throughout the night,” spokeswoman Elizabeth Flagler said in an email Sunday.

At LaGuardia Airport, some arriving flights were delayed an average of 2 hours and 22 minutes on Monday morning due to the wind. Kennedy Airport had general departure delays of less than 15 minutes.

Several agencies issued wind-related warnings. The Long Island Rail Road urged riders to be careful on platforms and staircases and monitor mta.info/lirr for train times. PSEG Long Island warned customers not to touch downed wires and to report any to 800-490-0075. When traffic signals are out, drivers should treat intersections as all-way stops, the state Department of Transportation said in a statement Sunday.

Wednesday should have highs near 32 with snow and flurries at night, possibly mixing with sleet and rain. A coating to an inch of snow is possible, Hoffman said.

Thursday should be sunny in the mid-30s and Friday, the first day of March, is expected to have evening showers.