Long Island weather: Mostly wet weekend, cooler temperatures

Forecasters said Saturday will feature more rain than Sunday, which is also Mother’s Day.

The weather forecast for Saturday, May 12, 2018.

The weather forecast for Saturday, May 12, 2018. Photo Credit: Weather Underground

By Craig Schneider craig.schneider@newsday.com @Scraigo
Rain on Mother’s Day?! That doesn’t seem right.

But rain is expected to be the defining characteristic of this weekend, with Saturday expected to be the wetter of the two days, forecasters say.

“Today looks a little wet,” said meteorologist Faye Morrone of the National Weather Service’s Upton office.

It’s not expected to rain the entire day, as Morrone expects some breaks during the middle of Saturday. People might hear some rumbles of thunder, as well.

Temperatures are expected to reach only into the upper 50s Saturday, cooler than normal. Overnight lows will dip to the upper 40s, which is about normal, she said.

The wet weather will continue, though not as intensely, on Mother’s Day on Sunday, Morrone said. There will be a good amount of cloud cover, and temperatures will peak at about 60 and drop to about 50 overnight.

Long Island is expected to dry out on Monday, with a 20 percent chance of showers before noon, according to the forecasters at News 12 Long Island.

Warm temperatures return on Tuesday, with a high near 77 degrees, they said.

Looking ahead for the rest of the week — well, you guessed it: The wet weather makes a comeback.

Craig Schneider is a Long Island native and Stony Brook University alumnus. He joined Newsday as a general assignment reporter in January 2018 after 20 years at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

