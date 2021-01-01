TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: Chilly and cloudy, rain tonight

By Nicholas Spangler nicholas.spangler@newsday.com @spanglernewsday
New Year's Day will start chilly and cloudy and end wet.

A National Weather Service forecast calls for a high of 41 degrees Friday and up to three quarters of an inch of rain, starting after 8 p.m.

Saturday will be warmer and mostly sunny, with a high of 52 degrees expected, but the respite will be brief: more rain is likely on the way Sunday and Sunday night, with temperatures dipping as low as 35 degrees.

James Tomasini, a weather service meteorologist, said the daytime temperatures Saturday would be about 10 degrees above the historical average for the day at the weather service's Kennedy Airport climate location.

Temperatures next week are expected to revert to the historical mean, with daytime temperatures in the low 40s and in the 30s at night.

Nicholas Spangler covers the Town of Smithtown and has worked at Newsday since 2010.

