New Year’s Day will be sunny and brisk, with a high near 40 degrees and west winds of up to 16 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Upton.

The workweek will resume Thursday with more of the same, with a high of 46 degrees but wind chill values between 20 and 30. Friday will be warmer but wet, with up to a quarter of an inch of rain.

The first weekend of 2020 won’t be “a complete washout, but not dry and sunny either,” said Faye Morrone, a National Weather Service meteorologist, with a 30 to 50 percent chance of more rain, cloudy skies and a high of 52 degrees.

Sunday could bring snow, she said, but the morning commute on Monday is expected to be dry and sunny, with a high of 40 degrees.