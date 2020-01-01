TODAY'S PAPER
36° Good Morning
SEARCH
36° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Sunny and brisk New Year's Day

By Nicholas Spangler nicholas.spangler@newsday.com @spanglernewsday
Print

New Year’s Day will be sunny and brisk, with a high near 40 degrees and west winds of up to 16 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Upton.

The workweek will resume Thursday with more of the same, with a high of 46 degrees but wind chill values between 20 and 30. Friday will be warmer but wet, with up to a quarter of an inch of rain.

The first weekend of 2020 won’t be “a complete washout, but not dry and sunny either,” said Faye Morrone, a National Weather Service meteorologist, with a 30 to 50 percent chance of more rain, cloudy skies and a high of 52 degrees.

Sunday could bring snow, she said, but the morning commute on Monday is expected to be dry and sunny, with a high of 40 degrees. 

Nicholas Spangler covers the Town of Smithtown and has worked at Newsday since 2010.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search