Prepare for a sunny yet frigid day on Long Island on Sunday.

The high temperature is expected to reach the upper 30s, but with the wind chill between 20 and 30 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Then temperatures are expected to rise overnight. The high will be around 50 under partly sunny skies for Monday.

Tuesday and Wednesday both look sunny with highs in the mid-30s and low 40s respectively, according to the weather service.

Thursday is predicted to be much warmer and the high could reach the mid-50s, but with a 40% chance of rain after 1 p.m. and continuing through the new year.

New Year’s Eve brings a 50% chance of rain at night with rain likely the following day. Friday, New Year’s Day, will be cloudy and rainy, yet warm with a high again in the mid-50s.

The chance of rain continues into the night, but Saturday looks mostly sunny with a high in the lower 40s.