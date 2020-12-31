TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: Rainy start to New Year's Eve

By Matthew Chayes matthew.chayes@newsday.com @chayesmatthew
Of course it's raining on the last day of 2020.

And 2021 won't bring blue skies until next week.

Overnight rain will continue into the day Thursday, with high temperatures around 46 degrees expected. The sky will gradually clear at night, bringing a low of 29 degrees, according to a forecast taken on Long Island by the National Weather Service.

"Expect the bulk of the rain to end by late morning with some lingering showers possible along the coast through the afternoon," the weather service tweeted Thursday morning.

Friday, the first day of 2021, brings a chance of rain after 4 p.m., with a high near 41 degrees expected but a wind chill between 20 and 30. There's a 100% chance of rain, possibly totaling between a half to three-quarters of an inch, according to the forecast, at Farmingdale's Republic Airport.

Rain will continue through the weekend, with a chance of showers on both Saturday and Sunday. Highs are predicted to be in the 50s on Saturday, then dropping to the 40s on Sunday, the weather service said.

Then on Monday, it's forecast to be sunny but not totally sunny. Highs will be in the 40s, the weather service said.

Matthew Chayes, a Newsday reporter since 2007, covers New York City Hall.

