Skies will be partly sunny Friday over Long Island with high temperatures in the mid-60s, forecasters said.
The highest temperatures will be near seasonable levels in the lower 60s inland and the middle 60s elsewhere, the National Weather Service said.
“We’re starting off today with sunshine, but we’ll also see some clouds move in this afternoon,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.
Winds will be more than 10 mph and there is a small craft advisory in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday for ocean waters, the weather service said.
The weekend begins with mostly cloudy skies Saturday with a chance of light rain, the weather service said.
There is a chance of rain Sunday morning, but the afternoon should be mostly cloudy, the weather service said.
The daytime highs both weekend days should be in the low to mid-70s, the weather service said.
The workweek resumes Monday with the forecast calling for partly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-60s.
