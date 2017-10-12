With overnight rain pretty much wrapped up, cloud cover was expected to diminish Thursday and give way to some afternoon sunshine, as temperatures head up to the mid 60s, forecasters said.

“It’s going to start to feel like October around Long Island after our warm temperatures,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

Winds will be brisk at about 16 mph and there is a small craft advisory in effect throughout the day for Long Island Sound and ocean waters, the National Weather Service said.

There is also a possibility of minor coastal flooding Thursday afternoon around the time of high tide for Nassau County’s ocean shores and back bays, with a coastal flood advisory in effect from 1 to 4 p.m.

Friday should be partly sunny, with high temperatures in the mid-60s and winds of about 14 mph, the weather service said.

There is a chance of showers Saturday morning with clouds for the rest of the day, and it will be partly sunny on Sunday, the weather service said.

The high daytime temperature both weekend days will be in the low to mid 70s, the weather service said.

The temperatures this weekend will be 10 to 15 degrees above normal for this time of year, but they will drop to more seasonable readings, in the 60s, early next week, the weather service said.

With Patricia Kitchen