Severe thunderstorms are possible on Long Island and across the metropolitan area Tuesday afternoon and early evening, the National Weather Service said.

The risk will be slightly lower for Suffolk County, the weather service said in a 6 a.m. update.

For Tuesday morning, however, the weather service advised of patchy fog across Long Island.

“While visibilities are mainly from 1 to 3 miles, they are locally reduced to one-quarter mile or less at times,” the service said. The fog should dissipate by midmorning.

The main threat with Tuesday’s thunderstorms will be damaging winds that could cause downed power lines and trees, and there is also the possibility flash flooding as rain falls at the rate of 1 to 2 inches an hour, the service said.

Wind gusts are expected to be up to 65 mph, but could be stronger in places, and there is a chance of hail, the weather service said.

“Magnitude of wind gusts is uncertain,” according to the weather service advisory. “There is a low end potential for 70-80 mph wind gusts.”

The heaviest rain will fall between 4 and 9 p.m., the weather service said.

News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said he expected some break of sunshine during midday hours before the rain moves in.

Thunderstorms are possible again Wednesday, and there is a chance of rain every day for the rest of the week, the weather service said.

Temperatures will hit daily highs in the low 60s to low 70s, the weather service said.