Rain is expected to begin Wednesday morning over Long Island and continue through the day, forecasters said.

The rain was just south of Long Island in the early morning hours, News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

Predawn temperatures were about 60 degrees but will be in the mid-50s during the day after the low-pressure system carrying the rain moves in, the National Weather Service said.

It could rain again Thursday, mainly before noon, and the temperature will reach a high near 70 degrees, the weather service said.

Rain is likely Friday and Saturday, and there is a chance of showers and maybe thunderstorms Sunday, the weather service said.

It could rain again Monday, and Tuesday is the only day in the long-range forecast that calls for sunny skies — mostly sunny skies, actually, but no rain.