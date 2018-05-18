TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: Periods of rain again, high near 60

The temperature will hit a high near 60

The temperature will hit a high near 60 degrees Friday, the National Weather Service said, with a coastal flood advisory in effect until 11 p.m. for southern Nassau County.

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
There is a chance of rain over Long Island beginning about midday Friday after a foggy start, forecasters said.

“Most of our day will actually be dry. We do have clouds right through this evening,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

He added that rain to the south of the Island could result in periods of rain over land during the day.

The temperature will hit a high near 60 degrees, the National Weather Service said.

A coastal flood advisory is in effect until 11 p.m. Friday for southern Nassau County.

Also, minor coastal flooding is possible Friday night along northern Nassau and northwestern Suffolk, the weather service said.

Periods of rain will continue overnight into Saturday, when high temperatures will again be about 60 degrees, the weather service said.

Rain Saturday night into Sunday could be heavy at times and Monday finally brings a mostly sunny day, the weather service said.

However, wet weather returns Monday night with a chance of showers lasting into Tuesday, the weather service said.

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

