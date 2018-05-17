TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: Rain again Thursday, with high in mid-60s

The high for Thursday is expected to be

Photo Credit: Weather Undeground

By William Murphy
Long Islanders waiting for better weather will likely have to wait until next week.

More rain is forecast for Thursday, Friday and through the weekend, with the first chance of sustained sunshine coming Monday, forecasters said.

“We’re going to be looking at several more days of wet weather,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

Patchy fog marked the start of the day Thursday and predawn temperatures were about 10 degrees lower than at the same time Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The high for the day is expected to be in the mid-60s and it will remain cloudy after the rain moves out in late afternoon, the weather service said.

Rain returns Friday, likely starting in late afternoon, and the temperature will reach a high near 60 degrees, the weather service said.

The weekend looks like a washout, with rain likely both days, the weather service said.

The forecast calls for partly sunny skies Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

