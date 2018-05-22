TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: Tuesday rain before week warms up

Rain is expected to move in during Tuesday

Rain is expected to move in during Tuesday afternoon and stick around through the evening, forecasters said. Photo Credit: News 12 Long Island

By Craig Schneider craig.schneider@newsday.com @Scraigo
A rainy Tuesday is expected to give way to several days of sunshine and warm temperatures, forecasters said.

But we first have to get through Tuesday, when rains are expected to move in during the afternoon and hang around through the evening, said meteorologist Adrienne Leptich of the National Weather Service’s Upton office.

“In the afternoon, the rain will be pretty widespread across Long Island,” Leptich said. “It will be light in most places.”

News 12 Long Island meteorologist Pat Cavlin also saw rain in the forecast for Tuesday, noting, “The drive home . . . could be a wet one.”

The highs Tuesday were forecast to be in the mid-60s. Long Island is expected to dry out Wednesday, with daytime temperatures expected to reach into the mid- to upper 70s, he added.

The rebound in the weather continues on Thursday, with tons of sun and highs in the upper 70s. Evening temperatures are expected to drop into the 60s.

Friday is expected to be another beautiful day, filled with sunshine and temperatures in the low 80s, according to the News 12 forecast. Cooler temperatures are expected on the South Shore and East End.

The weekend is looking like a mixed bag of sunshine and showers, with Saturday being the better of the two days. Saturday is expected to be sunny with the chance of some evening showers, forecasters said.

Sunday, though, is expected to be cloudy and rainy, they said.

Craig Schneider is a Long Island native and Stony Brook University alumnus. He joined Newsday as a general assignment reporter in January 2018 after 20 years at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

