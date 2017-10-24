Early morning showers Tuesday are likely to resume later in the day, with the possibility of thunderstorms bringing gusty winds and heavy rain, forecasters said.

A wind advisory is in effect from 8 a.m. Tuesday through 2 a.m. Wednesday because of sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph and gusts to 50 mph in Suffolk County, and sustained winds of 15 to 25 mph and gusts of 45 to 50 mph in Nassau County, the National Wearther Service said.

News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said he expected there would sustained winds of about 20 mph.

“We do have some dry weather this morning, but we should see showers roll in about noon,” Hoffman said.

Wind gusts could top 40 mph, and there is a gale warning in effect through Wednesday morning for Long Island Sound and South Shore waters, the weather service said.

Forecasting models indicate the potential for widespread rainfall amounts above 2 inches on Long Island, the weather service said.

The models indicate the potential for a localized amount of 3 to 5 inches, “but location/timing is very much uncertain,” the weather service said in an early morning advisory Tuesday.

The rain, gusty winds and possibility of thunderstorms will continue through Wednesday before sunshine returns Thursday and Friday, the weather service said.

High daytime temperatures will be in the upper 60s Tuesday and Wednesday and then drop into the lower 60s Thursday and Friday, the weather service said.