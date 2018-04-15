Heavy rain and gusty winds that develop overnight and greet Long Islanders on their Monday morning commute may cause potential road and coastal flooding through the afternoon, meteorologists said.

The National Weather Service issued a coastal flood advisory Sunday for Nassau County and the western half of Suffolk, as well as a gale warning throughout the Island, according to a briefing released Sunday night. The western Long Island Sound could see breaking waves of 3 to 5 feet.

Rainfall was expected to begin late Sunday and become heavier throughout the night, according to Joe Pollina, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Upton. Moderate to heavy rain with potentially a passing thunderstorm was predicted for the Monday morning drive.

Loading... Good Evening Currently overcast today ISLIP, NY 38° Overcast 43°/38° 43°/38° SEE FULL FORECAST

Wind gusts were expected to be around 40 mph late Sunday night into early Monday morning and then diminish throughout the day, he said. Total rainfall could be between 1 1⁄2 to 2 inches, with locally higher amounts.

Monday’s going to be “a very washout morning,” News 12 meteorologist Bruce Avery said.

The rain is predicted to taper off in the afternoon from southwest and northeast as mainly dry conditions take over after 7 p.m., Pollina said.

Monday’s highs are expected to be in the mid-50s, but cooler along the shores, he said.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Pollina said the normal average high in Islip is 58 degrees and the normal low 41.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and highs in the low 50s. Tuesday night will be chilly and mostly clear with lows near 40.

Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast for Wednesday when the highs will warm up to between 55 and 60. There’s a chance of a shower possible at night when lows will be in the 40s.

On Thursday, look for a cloudy, rainy day with an 80 percent chance of rain. Highs are forecast near 50 and lows near 39.

Another sun and clouds mix opens the weekend on Friday along with highs near 55 and lows overnight near 40.