The weekend could end with a washout as the early afternoon could bring a rainstorm on Long Island.

Sunday morning looks sunny, but the clouds are expected to increase through the day ushering in a 30% chance of thunderstorms and showers after 3 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. The day’s high is predicted to be only about 77. The chance of rain grows to 50% Sunday night, mainly before 3 a.m., with overnight temperatures in the mid-60s.

The forecast looks dry Monday through Wednesday with the high temperature those days hovering around 80, the weather service said. The average high temperature this week at Long Island MacArthur Airport in Islip is 82, according to the weather service.

Then there is a 30% chance of showers after 2 p.m. Thursday extending into Friday. Those days otherwise look partly sunny with highs in the lower 80s.

The start of the weekend looks pleasant with mostly sunny skies Saturday and a high near 84.