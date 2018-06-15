Warm, sunny conditions are expected for the weekend, forecasters say, but watch out for a dose of humidity by Monday.

Saturday, which could see some patchy fog in the morning, was expected to bring “abundant sunshine” with temperatures warming up to the low 80s, the National Weather Service said.

Then, “warm and sunny” conditions for Sunday, which is Father’s Day, said Rich Hoffman, News 12 Long Island meteorologist.

Both Saturday and Sunday at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, where the U.S. Open golf tournament is underway, should see sunny or mostly sunny skies, warming to around 80 degrees, with light winds, possibly gusting up to 15 mph both afternoons, said Jay Engle, also a weather service meteorologist.

Then, “a noticeable climb in humidity” can be expected by Sunday night, according to the weather service’s late Friday afternoon regional summary.

That’s as “more summerlike heat and humidity will be building across much of the Eastern US during the next several days,” the weather service’s Eastern Region Headquarters said in a tweet.

On Monday, Long Island — apart for areas of the East End and right along the South Shore — could see midday temperatures of 85 to 87 degrees, but feeling more like the lower 90s, thanks to that humidity, said David Stark, weather service meteorologist in Upton, based on the late Friday afternoon forecast.

An ozone health advisory has been issued for Monday for Long Island and the New York City area, Suffolk County health officials said Friday in a release.

Dr. James Tomarken, Suffolk health commissioner, advised “all residents, especially young children, seniors, those who exercise or are involved in strenuous outdoor work, and those with pre-existing respiratory or heart problems, limit strenuous outdoor activity.” That’s as ozone levels can be elevated from afternoon to early evening.

It was too soon to say if the humidity would continue into Tuesday, Stark said, as much depends on the timing of a cold front expected early next week.