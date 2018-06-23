Long Island could see a wet start to the weekend with showers expected for Saturday and parts of Sunday before skies clear for the week, forecasters said.

Occasional showers are expected for most of Long Island, starting before noon Saturday in Nassau County and moving east, according to the National Weather Service.

Parts of Long Island could see thunderstorms and up to a half an inch of rain Saturday afternoon with additional showers expected through the evening, the service said. Temperatures were expected to top out in the low 70s, slightly cooler than normal, said News 12 Long Island meteorologist Bruce Avery.

ISLIP, NY 62° Overcast 74°/65°

“Not a perfect day but also not a washout day,” Avery said.

Sunday is forecast to be mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon and through the evening, the weather service predicted. The high is expected to be near 80.

The workweek should bring clearer skies and mild to warm temperatures. Clear skies and highs in the 70s are forecast for Monday and Tuesday with temperatures topping in the mid-80s on Wednesday.

Another chance of showers could come Thursday and warm temperatures in the upper 80s are expected Thursday and Friday.