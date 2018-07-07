Long Island is expected to get a welcome respite from the heat and humidity Saturday, forecasters said.

Temperatures started in the 60s Saturday morning and were supposed to top out in the mid- to upper 70s to start the weekend. Similar temperatures were expected Sunday with highs reaching about 80 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

"Definitely open your windows, you won't need the air conditioning," said News 12 Long Island meteorologist Bruce Avery, who called the weekend "one of the nicest and most comfortable" of the summer.

Loading... Good Morning Currently scattered clouds today ISLIP, NY 65° Scattered Clouds 77°/62° 77°/62° SEE FULL FORECAST

The weather service warned of a moderate risk of rip currents at ocean-facing beaches on Saturday.

Temperatures should remain mild to warm throughout the week with temperatures reaching the mid-80s, possibly reaching 90 degrees again inland on Tuesday, but hovering around the mid- to low 80s along the coast. The week is forecast to be relatively dry, with a slight chance of showers late Wednesday.