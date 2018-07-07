TODAY'S PAPER
65° Good Morning
65° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Comfortable, cooler start to weekend

The weather forecast for Saturday.

The weather forecast for Saturday. Photo Credit: Weather Underground

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com
Print

Long Island is expected to get a welcome respite from the heat and humidity Saturday, forecasters said.

Temperatures started in the 60s Saturday morning and were supposed to top out in the mid- to upper 70s to start the weekend. Similar temperatures were expected Sunday with highs reaching about 80 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

"Definitely open your windows, you won't need the air conditioning," said News 12 Long Island meteorologist Bruce Avery, who called the weekend "one of the nicest and most comfortable" of the summer.

The weather service warned of a moderate risk of rip currents at ocean-facing beaches on Saturday.

Temperatures should remain mild to warm throughout the week with temperatures reaching the mid-80s, possibly reaching 90 degrees again inland on Tuesday, but hovering around the mid- to low 80s along the coast. The week is forecast to be relatively dry, with a slight chance of showers late Wednesday.

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com

More news

Jesse Sullivan of Baldwin and Samantha Carroll of Police: Pair arrested, charged with selling opioids
Gary and Rose Marie Maher of Patchogue celebrated Love Story: Their relationship passed the test
Saija and her sister Sheyanne Sinclair of Merrick New rides, splash parks, more on LI this summer
Jennifer Gallagher is superintendent of the Long Beach Homework policy stirs debate
Patrons enter the newly built Smithtown Library Nesconset LI community 'offers everything'
Alex Schneider is flanked by guide runners Boyd Athletic and autistic, LI man outruns expectations