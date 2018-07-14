Clear skies, warmth and humidity could give way to thunderstorms Saturday night, forecasters said.

The National Weather Service predicts about a 50 percent chance of showers Saturday after 9 p.m. Temperatures should top out in the upper 80s throughout the day.

Showers could continue into the week with equal chances of rain on Long Island and temperatures inching closer to 90 degrees.

Through Saturday evening, there is a high rip current risk with possible minor flooding at high tide in the South Shore bays of Nassau County and the ocean beaches of Suffolk County, the weather service said.

Forecasts call for overcast skies Sunday and partly cloudy skies Monday before storms arrive Monday night.

There is a stronger chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday into Wednesday before they possibly clear later in the week.

"Overall, it looks like a pretty nice week," said News 12 Long Island meteorologist Bruce Avery.

Temperatures for the week are expected to remain in the 80s with overnight lows in the 60s and 70s.