Long Islanders could be facing a solid week of rain starting Saturday night, with showers forecast every day.

The day starts out sunny with highs in the mid-70s, forecasters said.

"Just a gorgeous start to the day," said News 12 Long Island meteorologist Bruce Avery. "Now, it’s not going to be a gorgeous finish to the day."

Heavy rain could start Saturday night with up to an inch of rain forecast overnight, according to the National Weather Service. Showers should start moving in about 6 or 7 p.m., Avery said, but the heaviest rain is expected to move in after midnight.

Saturday and Sunday could see localized flash flooding in low-lying coastal areas. "We might have a little bit of street flooding," Avery said.

There is also a chance for damaging wind Saturday night, “or a brief tornado,” in a weather advisory for southern Connecticut, northern Nassau County and northeastern Suffolk.

The rain could let up Sunday during the day, with highs in the low 80s, but storms and rain are expected to return Sunday night and into Monday morning, with another inch of rain possible through Monday.

The chance of showers decreases Tuesday, but the forecast still calls for at least a 50 percent chance of showers Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. There is also a chance of showers Friday while also partly sunny.

Meteorologists said a stationary frontal system could bring showers and thunderstorms “capable of causing flash flooding through much of the week.”