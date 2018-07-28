Intermittent heavy rain could interrupt what otherwise is forecast to be pleasant temperatures across Long Island for the weekend before more showers arrive later next week.

Saturday’s temperatures were forecast to be in the mid-80s. The day should be mostly clear, with chances of brief downpours of heavy rain through the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

“It remains very muggy," said News 12 Long Island meteorologist Bruce Avery, who said the chances for any storms were low after thunderstorms the previous night. It should be mostly clear Saturday night, Avery said.

The weather service again issued a hazardous weather outlook for a moderate risk of rip currents at ocean beaches on Saturday.

Clear skies with highs in the low 80s are forecast from Sunday through Tuesday, before a chance of showers could return Tuesday night.

Showers could return for the end of the week with a chance of thunderstorms and rain through Friday.