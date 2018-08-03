With forecasters saying to expect showers and storms, along with possible flooding, Saturday was not looking to be a good day for outside activities on Long Island. (Just hang on for Sunday, though.)

As of late Friday afternoon, a flash flood watch was in effect through noon Saturday for the Island and surrounding areas, with the National Weather Service saying that areas that have seen “multiple rounds of storms” were particularly ripe for localized flooding.

That’s as the weather service was forecasting continuing showers and thunderstorms, with an 80 percent chance for precipitation Saturday.

Loading... Good Evening Currently overcast today ISLIP, NY 78° Overcast 84°/74° 84°/74° SEE FULL FORECAST

Be it a shower or a storm, any precipitation could be heavy, said Faye Morrone, National Weather Service meteorologist in Upton. That’s thanks to the tropical air mass that’s been blanketing the area, leading to mugginess and bringing torrential rainfall, mostly for areas to the north and west of Long Island.

Look for temperatures to rise to the low 80s Saturday for much of the Island.

Then, make way for Sunday and its sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 80s.

There’s still that humidity to contend with, but isn’t that what pools and beaches are for?