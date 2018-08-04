TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: Flash flood warnings issued for Saturday

Radar image on Saturday morning.

Radar image on Saturday morning. Photo Credit: Newsday

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for parts of Nassau and Suffolk counties.

The warning impacts northeastern and northwestern Suffolk, southeastern and southwestern Suffolk and northern and southern Nassau, forecasters said.

A flash flood warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring, the weather service said. If you are caught in a flash flood, you are advised to move to higher ground immediately.

Showers and thunderstorms will become widespread across western Long Island early Saturday morning and move eastward through Saturday afternoon, the National Weather Service said.

News 12 Long Island predicts temperatures will reach the 80s, and rain and thunderstorms will continue through about 2 p.m.

The rain will subside Sunday, the network said. Sunday is expected to be sunny with highs in the 80s.

By Janelle Griffith janelle.griffith@newsday.com

