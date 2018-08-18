Optimum Customers: Important information about your Newsday digital access and an exclusive offer.

Long Island weather: Thunderstorms may produce 'heavy downpours'

Rainfall is expected mostly in the afternoon and evening and could cause street flooding, forecasters said.

By Sabrina Escobar sabrina.escobar@newsday.com
Scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday could dampen Long Islanders' weekend plans, forecasters said.

Rainfall can be expected mostly in the afternoon and evening throughout the Island, said Carlie Buccola, National Weather Service meteorologist in Upton. 

"Any thunderstorm that does develop is capable of producing heavy downpours," Buccola said.

Temperatures should top out in the mid-80s Saturday and mid-70s Sunday, forecasters said.

"It’s going to be warm and muggy for sure," Buccola said.

The weather service issued a hazardous weather outlook warning of localized flooding due to the storms, but Buccola said that flooding was unlikely. Still, the Island could see three-quarters of an inch to an inch of rain throughout the weekend, she said.

Forecasters are expecting Sunday's weather to be similar to Saturday's, but it will likely feature some sun.

"It won’t be perfect, that’s for sure," said News 12 Long Island meteorologist Bruce Avery. "But it’s not going to be a total washout."

Scattered rainfall is set to continue until Monday, which will be a little drier, Buccola said.

