Enjoy the weekend, because next week could start with heavy rain from the remnants of Tropical Storm Florence, forecasters said.

It will be a "beautiful, nearly perfect, late summer weekend for Long Island," said News 12 Long Island meteorologist Bruce Avery.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s and overnight lows in the mid-60s. Sunday will be almost identical.

A high rip current risk is in effect for ocean beaches for surf heights of 3 to 5 feet until Saturday evening, the National Weather Service said. There is also a small craft advisory for hazardous seas of 4 to 6 feet until 6 a.m. Sunday.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a high in the upper 70s.

Then the weather takes a turn, with the "potential for heavy rainfall from Monday night into Tuesday night with the passage of the remains of Florence," the weather service said.

The deadly, slow-moving Florence, which was once a Category 4 hurricane, has been dumping feet of rain on the Carolinas.

At least 1 to 2 inches of rain are expected, with local amounts of 5 or more inches possible, the weather service said. Already wet ground means there is a chance of urban and poor drainage flooding.

"We're probably going to get some tropical downpours," Avery said.

The second half of next week should be sunny again and slightly warmer.