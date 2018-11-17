TODAY'S PAPER
54° Good Afternoon
54° Good Afternoon
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Dry, chilly Sunday, rain possible Monday

Temperatures will be in the mid-40s on Sunday, near 50 on Monday and mid-40s again on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Maria and Greg Gianforcaro, with daughter Olivia, 4,

Maria and Greg Gianforcaro, with daughter Olivia, 4, of Oyster Bay, take a selfie on the beach on a chilly Saturday afternoon at Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Park in Oyster Bay. Photo Credit: Danielle Silverman

By Deborah S. Morris deborah.morris@newsday.com @dsvmorris
Print

Sunday is forecast to start off chilly in the low to mid-30s with mostly cloudy skies all day, the National Weather Service said.

There's no chance of rain Sunday but there's a small chance of rain Monday and Tuesday, said David Stark, a weather service meteorologist.

"The forecast from Sunday through Tuesday is mostly cloudy, all three days, with a chance of rain Monday and Tuesday at any time, but it's not going to be a washout," he said. "We're just going to be in a setup where that chance of rain is not zero."  

Temperatures will be in the mid-40s on Sunday, near 50 on Monday and mid-40s again on Tuesday, Stark said.

"After Tuesday there's no chance of precipitation through Thanksgiving," though "we are going to be getting much colder Wednesday and especially on Thanksgiving," he said.

Wednesday's temperatures are expected to be in low 40s.

"On Thanksgiving we're going to struggle to get above the freezing mark with temperatures to start the day maybe in the low to mid-20s and we're forecasting high temperatures on Thanksgiving between 32 and 34 degrees right now," Stark said. 

The high Saturday in Islip was 50. 

The normal high in Islip this time of year is in the low to mid-50s, with lows in the upper 30s.

Headshot

Deborah Morris is a native Long Islander and covers the town of Huntington.

More news

Adventureland is offering $10 off every 2019 season LI theme park offers discounted tickets for 2019
This 2,600-square-foot home in Glen Head has four LI's 'heptadecagon' house lists for $1.2 million
Babylon Village Municipal Hall on Main Street on Hearing to discuss extending limits on restaurants
Grease-eating microorganisms power the turbines at the Great 'Grease' is the word for conservation efforts
Photo of eastbound traffic on the Long Island AAA: Expect gridlock nightmare tomorrow evening
The Scotch egg, soft-boiled and encased in sausage, Gastropub to be replaced by New Orleans-style eatery