Small Business Saturday shoppers should hit local stores this morning to enjoy warmer temperatures before rain rolls into Long Island this afternoon.

The forecast includes high temperatures between the upper 40s and lower 50s — which is 15 to 20 degrees above Friday's high of 32 degrees at Islip, according to meteorologist John Murray with the National Weather Service in Upton.

"We are looking at warmer temperatures today," he said, noting that the highs will feel like "quite a rebound and feeling, relatively speaking, more comfortable" after the record-breaking arctic cold of Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

ISLIP, NY 31° Overcast 51°/45°

But the warmer weather comes with a price, joked News 12 Long Island meteorologist Bruce Avery, as rain moves in later during the shopping day.

The chances of rain will increase throughout the afternoon, becoming likely at 4 p.m., Murray said. Showers are expected to be moderate to heavy in the evening, continue overnight and taper off Sunday around 7 a.m.

Avery said street ponding is possible overnight, with southeast winds of 10 to 20 mph.

Sunday should be dry the rest of the day, Murray said. The highs are expected to be in the lower 50s across the Island.

The normal high temperature at Islip this time of year is 50 degrees, he said.

Moderate rain is expected again Monday with a high of 52 degrees and a low of 38 degrees, Avery said.

The rest of the week is expected to be in the low to mid-40s, with sunny skies and some breezes, he said.