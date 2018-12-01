A rainy, foggy Saturday night on Long Island is expected to give way to warmer temperatures near 60 degrees on Sunday before a cold front moves through on Monday night, meteorologists said.

During the day Saturday, the first day of December, temperatures are predicted to be in the low to mid-40s with increasing clouds, according to meteorologist Jay Engle with the National Weather Service in Upton.

"You know what that means," he said. "Rain tonight."

There will be areas of fog, with temperatures slowly rising through the mid-40s, and rain is expected to begin between 9 and 10 p.m., he said. The East End's rain may not start until closer to midnight.

Sunday will likely begin with rain in the morning, including a slight chance of a thunderstorm, and areas of fog, he said. But with the rain expected to taper off by late morning, highs are expected to reach the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

The normal high for Islip is in the upper 40s, he said, with the average low in the lower 30s.

There's a slight chance of an evening shower Sunday night with overnight temperatures still mild and in the upper 40s, he said.

Monday will be partly sunny, with temperatures in the mid- to upper 50s that are "not feeling very Christmas-like," Engle said.

A cold front moves through Monday night, however, and brings temperatures down to the upper 30s to near 40 for the highs Tuesday to Friday. The lows during the workweek will be in the upper 20s and the forecast looks dry, he said.