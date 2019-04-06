TODAY'S PAPER
41° Good Morning
SEARCH
41° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Morning fog and drizzle to give way to sunshine Saturday

The weather forecast for Saturday.

The weather forecast for Saturday. Photo Credit: Newsday

By Stefanie Dazio stefanie.dazio@newsday.com @Steffdaz
Print

The weekend on Long Island begins with dreary weather that turns better, meteorologists said.

Saturday morning will see low clouds, leftover drizzle and fog before skies clear to breaks of sunshine, according to meteorologist Tim Morrin of the National Weather Service in Upton.

"Today the word is improvement," Morrin said. 

The "dismal start" to the day ends with temperatures rising to the low 60s by mid-to-late afternoon, he said.

Overnight there will be clear skies with lows in the low- to mid-40s, he said.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high temperature around 61 degrees, Morrin said. 

Rain showers are expected to move into the area beginning at 4 a.m. Monday and last through most of the day, he said.

“Monday does not start well,” Morrin said.

The evening commute will be dry, though, and Monday's high will be 65 degrees. 

The rest of the week will feature "really nice weather," he said. The normal high this time of year in Islip is 55.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with a high of 61. Wednesday will be cooler but mostly sunny, with a high of 55. Thursday is expected to be partly sunny with a high of 54 and the next chance of rain showers moves in Thursday night into Friday. Friday's temperatures are predicted to be between 55 and 60 degrees.

Headshot

Stefanie Dazio covers crime, criminal justice and breaking news.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Chuck D performs onstage during Michael Muller's Chuck D returning to Adelphi to talk hip-hop
An Old Westbury home listed for $5.128 million $5.128M LI house comes with stocked pond
Pro wrestling journalist Bill Apter holds cassettes of Ex-LIer still in pro wrestling business 50 years later
Della Barrett, left, has had to stop driving. LI senior citizens deal with giving up driving
Suffolk police officials in a Spanish-language class on Habla Español? Some Suffolk cops will say 'Sí'
Leah Banks, a cancer researcher at Cold Spring Blurry no more, researcher back from brain tumor