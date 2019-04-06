The weekend on Long Island begins with dreary weather that turns better, meteorologists said.

Saturday morning will see low clouds, leftover drizzle and fog before skies clear to breaks of sunshine, according to meteorologist Tim Morrin of the National Weather Service in Upton.

"Today the word is improvement," Morrin said.

The "dismal start" to the day ends with temperatures rising to the low 60s by mid-to-late afternoon, he said.

Overnight there will be clear skies with lows in the low- to mid-40s, he said.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high temperature around 61 degrees, Morrin said.

Rain showers are expected to move into the area beginning at 4 a.m. Monday and last through most of the day, he said.

“Monday does not start well,” Morrin said.

The evening commute will be dry, though, and Monday's high will be 65 degrees.

The rest of the week will feature "really nice weather," he said. The normal high this time of year in Islip is 55.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with a high of 61. Wednesday will be cooler but mostly sunny, with a high of 55. Thursday is expected to be partly sunny with a high of 54 and the next chance of rain showers moves in Thursday night into Friday. Friday's temperatures are predicted to be between 55 and 60 degrees.