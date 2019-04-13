Well at least these April showers may bring May flowers.

The deluge of rain across the region Saturday morning is expected to continue through the early afternoon before returning on Sunday and Monday, forecasters say.

"It's going to be a wet morning across all of the Island," said Brian Ciemnecki, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Upton.

Saturday's forecast calls for temperatures in mid-50s with winds of up to 10 mph and gusts as high as 20 mph, according to the weather service.

As much as quarter of an inch of rain is possible before skies clear around 1 or 2 p.m., Ciemnecki said. But fog and heavy clouds could be right behind, he said.

The overnight forecast calls for much of the same, with the chance of rain early Sunday and throughout much of the day. Temperatures on Sunday could peak into the low-60s and in mid-to-high 50s on the East End.

The start of the workweek brings more rain and a chance of thunderstorms with temperatures in the low-60s, the weather service said.

The sun is expected to finally return Tuesday with clear skies and temperatures in the low 60s.