Long Island weather: Cloudy, windy in low 60s, rain returns Sunday

Saturday is looking like the best day this weekend to spend outdoors, forecasters say.

The weather forecast for Saturday.

By Robert Brodsky
At least the weekend won't be a total washout.

After Long Island was doused by thunderstorms Friday, and with more rain expected Sunday, Saturday is looking like the best day to spend outdoors, with temperatures  set to reach the low 60s, forecasters say.

"We are looking at a decent weekend, but definitely not a perfect spring weekend," News 12 Long Island meteorologist Bruce Avery said.

Saturday's forecast calls for clouds in the late afternoon and wind gusts of 30 to 35 mph, said Jay Engel, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Upton.

"It's a good day today to get outside," Avery said.

Temperatures will dip into the mid-40s overnight with wind gusts of about 10 mph, Engel said.

The rain returns Sunday late morning and continues through much of the afternoon with temperatures in the mid-50s. Sunday night's forecast calls for temperatures in the low 40s.

"It's going to get pretty cold Sunday night," Engel said.

Monday's back-to-work forecast calls for sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 50s with rain peeking back into the picture Monday evening, he said.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday should each have a chance of showers and highs near 60, the weather service said.

