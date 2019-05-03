Patchy drizzle is expected on Friday with a chance of showers in the late afternoon, forecasters said.
The “chance of precipitation is 30 percent,” the National Weather Service said.
Friday will be cloudy with a high near 56 degrees and a low around 53, said forecasters. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday night.
Wet weather is in the weekend forecast.
On Saturday, there is a 30 percent chance of showers mainly before 2 p.m. It will be mostly cloudy with a high near 64 degrees and a low around 52, according to the weather service.
Rain on Sunday, with a high near 58 degrees and a low around 49, forecasters said.
“New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible,” the weather service said.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.