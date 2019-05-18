TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: Warm temperatures this weekend

The weather forecast for Saturday.

Photo Credit: Newsday

By John Asbury
Long Island — and the final rounds of the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black — will experience signs of spring with warm temperatures and no rain showers Saturday, forecasters say.

Sunny skies and highs in the 70s are expected Saturday and Sunday and overnight lows in the 50s and low 60s, according to the National Weather Service. 

There's a 40 percent chance of rain returning to Long Island on Sunday night and a slight chance of rain and thunderstorms on Monday, when parts of Long Island could see temperatures in the upper 70s.

Clear skies and mild highs in the 60s and 70s are expected throughout the rest of the week, with another slight chance for showers Wednesday night.

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

