Long Island should see sunny skies and rising temperatures through Memorial Day weekend with a chance of late precipitation.

Highs Saturday are forecast in the upper 60s to low 70s for most of Long Island with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 p.m. and overnight, according to the National Weather Service.

An expected 400,000 visitors to the first day of the 16th annual Bethpage Air Show should have clear conditions at Jones Beach, where sunny skies, light winds and a high of about 64 degrees are forecast throughout Saturday.

Sunday’s forecast is also promising, as rain should hold off until after 5 p.m. with mostly sunny skies and a high of 75 degrees predicted.

"It's going to feel much more like summer for part two of your weekend," said News 12 Long Island meteorologist Geoff Bansen.

Warmer temperatures are forecast across other parts of Long Island, where farther north and inland, highs could come close to 90 degrees and range in the upper 80s throughout Sunday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms could arrive Sunday evening after 5 p.m., forecasters said.

Memorial Day on Monday should offer prime weather for barbecues and parades with sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s.

"A great-looking Memorial Day," Bansen said.

Another slight chance of showers could return Tuesday and sporadically throughout the week, when more sunshine and mild temperatures in the 60s and 70s are expected.