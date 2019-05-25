TODAY'S PAPER
62° Good Morning
SEARCH
62° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Memorial Day weekend forecast: sunny, warmer, late rain on Long Island

Visitors to the first day of the 16th annual Bethpage Air Show should have clear conditions at Jones Beach, where sunny skies, light winds and a high of about 64 degrees are forecast throughout Saturday.

The weather forecast for Saturday.

The weather forecast for Saturday. Photo Credit: Newsday

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
Print

Long Island should see sunny skies and rising temperatures through Memorial Day weekend with a chance of late precipitation.

Highs Saturday are forecast in the upper 60s to low 70s for most of Long Island with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 p.m. and overnight, according to the National Weather Service.

An expected 400,000 visitors to the first day of the 16th annual Bethpage Air Show should have clear conditions at Jones Beach, where sunny skies, light winds and a high of about 64 degrees are forecast throughout Saturday.

Sunday’s forecast is also promising, as rain should hold off until after 5 p.m. with mostly sunny skies and a high of 75 degrees predicted.

"It's going to feel much more like summer for part two of your weekend," said News 12 Long Island meteorologist Geoff Bansen.

Warmer temperatures are forecast across other parts of Long Island, where farther north and inland, highs could come close to 90 degrees and range in the upper 80s throughout Sunday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms could arrive Sunday evening after 5 p.m., forecasters said.

Memorial Day on Monday should offer prime weather for barbecues and parades with sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s.

"A great-looking Memorial Day," Bansen said.

Another slight chance of showers could return Tuesday and sporadically throughout the week, when more sunshine and mild temperatures in the 60s and 70s are expected.

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Luna's Stars and their families at a meet-up Puppy love brings together 'unlikely' friends
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone, seen April 17, Brand: Anxiety over contract for health centers
Diner Luxe on Hempstead Turnpike in Bethpage has Bethpage diner to be replaced by new eatery
Police at the scene of the derailment east LIRR: No service to South Fork after derailment
Renee Seman, of Long Beach, is shown here For breast cancer patient, running is treatment
Owners Peggy Zieran and Carol Hoenig at Turn One of LI's few indie bookstores is closing
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search