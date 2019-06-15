TODAY'S PAPER
71° Good Morning
SEARCH
71° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Sunny, dry, breezy today

The weather forecast for Saturday.

The weather forecast for Saturday. Photo Credit: Newsday

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

Saturday looks like a perfect day to spend time outdoors, as forecasters predict sunny, dry and breezy conditions, though ocean swimmers should be wary of strong riptides, said the National Weather Service in Islip. The high should be 77.

Late-night partygoers, however, could see showers that will roll through on Sunday, perhaps intensifying into thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening, forecasters said.

Sunday's temperature will be close to normal at 76, the weather service said, adding: "conditions will be noticeably more humid."
Monday should start off at least partly sunny, though there is a 40 percent chance of rain in the afternoon, with a high of about 79. Tuesday weather looks likely to match Monday's though Wednesday and Thursday both appear to be partly sunny.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard Dad, daughter share love of the water
Lourdes Benegas, the mother of Michael Lopez Benegas, Brown: The gang next door
Division Avenue High School senior Angelina Gatt became Teen with eye disorder sets sights on cheerleading
Walter G. O'Connell Copiague High School student Abigail Harvard-bound LIer rings in 18th birthday at prom
A cold seafood platter with oysters, clams, shrimp Elegant-slash-beachy new American eatery opens
Frank Amalfitano, president and CEO of United Veterans Beacon House marks 25 years helping LI veterans
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search