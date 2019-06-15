Saturday looks like a perfect day to spend time outdoors, as forecasters predict sunny, dry and breezy conditions, though ocean swimmers should be wary of strong riptides, said the National Weather Service in Islip. The high should be 77.

Late-night partygoers, however, could see showers that will roll through on Sunday, perhaps intensifying into thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening, forecasters said.

Sunday's temperature will be close to normal at 76, the weather service said, adding: "conditions will be noticeably more humid."

Monday should start off at least partly sunny, though there is a 40 percent chance of rain in the afternoon, with a high of about 79. Tuesday weather looks likely to match Monday's though Wednesday and Thursday both appear to be partly sunny.



Loading... Good Morning Currently broken clouds today ISLIP, NY 71° Broken Clouds 75°/65° 75°/65° SEE FULL FORECAST