Scattered severe thunderstorms are expected Saturday evening on parts of Long Island, forecasters said.

"The primary threats are large hail and damaging winds," the National Weather Service said. "All thunderstorms will be capable of production frequent lightning."

Forecasters said an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm also is possible Sunday afternoon, with the main threats being strong wind gusts and small hail.

Loading... Good Evening Currently broken clouds today ISLIP, NY 82° Broken Clouds 91°/71° 91°/71° SEE FULL FORECAST







