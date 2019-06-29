TODAY'S PAPER
82° Good Evening
SEARCH
82° Good Evening
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Scattered severe t-storms Saturday evening

The weather forecast for Saturday.

The weather forecast for Saturday. Photo Credit: Newsday

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

Scattered severe thunderstorms are expected Saturday evening on parts of Long Island, forecasters said.

"The primary threats are large hail and damaging winds," the National Weather Service said. "All thunderstorms will be capable of production frequent lightning."

Forecasters said an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm also is possible Sunday afternoon, with the main threats being strong wind gusts and small hail. 



 

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

The Long Beach City Council majority is calling Long Beach council majority calls for hiring freeze
Family, friends, neighbors and public officials gathered at Town unveils street sign honoring late FDNY lieutenant 
Anthony Marco and his younger sister, Olivia, attend LIer wears his West Point boots to the prom 
Jazmine Duran of the Bronx, 17, a senior 'Harry Potter' buoyed teen when she couldn't walk
Tenia Campbell, 24, of Medford, enters East Hampton Dad of slain twins: 'They were beautiful souls'
Rebecca Bonano of Huntington at rally Saturday in 'Immigrants are welcome here': LIers chant at rally
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search