Long Island weather: Steam bath to start day, then comes rain

The weather forecast for Saturday. Photo Credit: Newsday

By Craig Schneider craig.schneider@newsday.com @Scraigo
Long Island's weather Saturday would fit nicely in a film noir movie — hot, so steamy it's sultry, and then a good rain, forecasters said.

"It'll feel like a steam bath out there," said meteorologist Tim Morrin of the Nation Weather Service office in Upton. 

The sun will occasionally pop through during a mostly cloudy day, but that will just make it seem hotter, Morrin said. At those moments, the high temperature for the day of 86 degrees will feel more like 90.

A 30 percent chance of rain during the afternoon will increase to 60 percent as the evening comes, he said. 

The showers, and in some cases thunderstorms, are not expected to blanket every Island neighborhood, but the chance of rain remains high through the overnight hours Saturday, Morrin said. The temperatures will drop to the mid-70s.

Sunday starts with a slight chance of showers but is expected to grow into a well-mannered day of weather. Temperatures will reach into the high 70s, making it a nice day to head outdoors, said News 12 Long Island meteorologist Pat Cavlin.

"Tons of sunshine," he said.

The humidity will break Monday, with temperatures expected in the mid-80s, Cavlin said.

"In the early part of the week, we stay in a tranquil, average midsummer pattern," said Morrin. 

The temperature and humidity are expected to rise later  in the workweek, with the chance of showers reaching 40 percent Thursday night into Friday, he added.

